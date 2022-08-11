Delhi reports over 2,000 cases for 4th consecutive day, positivity rate at 13.84%2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
As many as 2,311 Covid cases and 1 related fatality were reported from Delhi on Saturday. The positivity rate in the state touched 13.84%, the city health department data showed on Thursday.
For the fourth consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Also, this was the sixth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. However, the cases reported today are quite low compared to the infection counts recorded for the past few days.
Delhi currently has 7,349 active cases, up from 6,876 the previous day. As many as 4,586 Covid patients are in home isolation.
Doctors have been urging people to get their precaution dose whenever due and not prolong it or avoid it due to any vaccine hesitancy, amid the spike in daily cases.
At LNJP Hospital, 51 patients of COVID-19 were currently admitted, including one patient who was on ventilator, sources said on Saturday.
On Friday, the city recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95%, while two more people died due to the disease. On Thursday, the city logged 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.
The national capital on February 3 recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies)
