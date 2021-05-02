Delhi on Sunday reported 20,394 new Covid-19 cases. The national capital witnessed 407 Covid fatalities while 24,444 patients were discharged during the day, as per the health bulletin.

Delhi has recorded over 400 deaths for the second straight day as on Saturday the national capital had recorded 412 deaths, the highest number of fatalities on a single day due to Covid-19.

The active cases tally stands at 92,290 while the death toll due to the virus stands at 16,966. The city has so far recorded 11,94,946 cases, of which over 10.85 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,966, the bulletin said.

Out of the 21,483 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1347 are vacant. A total of 50,742 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Vaccination against coronavirus for people between 18 years and 44 years in the national capital will start on Monday. The Delhi CM said that on Saturday the large-scale vaccination drive began in just one centre. He said they have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses and have been distributed in all districts.

''Vaccination for people between 18-44 years started at only one centre. This is symbolic only. We have received 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. It is being distributed in all districts. Large-scale vaccination in Delhi will begin from the day after tomorrow".

CM Kejriwal urged people to come for vaccination after registration and appointment. "There is no walk-in for now. I request people to come only with registration and appointment," he added.

