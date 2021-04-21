New Delhi: Delhi logged 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday as the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample turned out to be positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

Only 18 ICU beds for COVID patients were available in hospitals across Delhi at 11 pm, according to government data.

On Tuesday, the city had registered a record 28,395 cases and 277 fatalities, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. The positivity rate was 32.82 per cent, also the highest so far.

The city has reported over 1,350 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last seven days.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent and 240 fatalities.

The national capital witnessed 25,462 cases with a positivity rate of 29.74 per cent on Sunday.

On Saturday, 24,375 COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths were reported in the city.

It witnessed 161 deaths on Sunday, 167 on Saturday, 141 on Friday and 112 on Thursday.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 9,30,179 and the death toll stands at 12,887, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 78,768 tests, including 45,088 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

So far, over 8.31 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Delhi, it added. The number of active cases in the city has reduced to 85,364 from 85,575 the day before, the bulletin stated.

The number of people under home isolation has increased to 42,768 from 40,124 on Tuesday, while that of containment zones has mounted to 19,624 from 17,151 the day before, it said. PTI GVS RC

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

