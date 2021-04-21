Only 18 ICU beds for COVID patients were available in hospitals across Delhi at 11 pm, according to govt data
The city has reported over 1,350 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last seven days
New Delhi: Delhi logged 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday as the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample turned out to be positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.
