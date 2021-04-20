Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi reports over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

Delhi reports over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

Family members wearing PPE kits, wait during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI PHOTO.)
1 min read . 10:19 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • With 28,395 new COVID-19 cases, the tally has reached 9,05,541
  • Along with that, 277 more fatalities were reported in the national capital, taking the death toll to 12,638

Delhi reported its highest single-day Covid-19 spike ever on Tuesday after the national capital added over 28,000 coronavirus cases, according to the health bulletin.

With 28,395 new COVID-19 cases, the tally has reached 9,05,541, it said.

Along with that, 277 more fatalities were reported in the national capital, taking the death toll to 12,638, it said.

The day saw 19,430 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,07,328 till date. The active cases stand at 85,575.

Menawhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Delhi is facing a "serious oxygen crisis," and urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the chief minister tweeted.

He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency".

Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

