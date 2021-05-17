The number of COVID recoveries in the national capital has been greater than the number of infections since May 8, a government data revealed. As per the data, close to 91,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi in the last one week as compared to 70,000 infections detected during the period.

It also said, the number of cumulative cases increased from 13.23 lakh on May 9 to 13.93 lakh on May 16. Recoveries rose from 12.17 lakh to 13.09 lakh during the period.

On Sunday, the city reported 9,706 recoveries, 11,592 on Saturday, 14,140 on Friday, 15,189 on Thursday, 14,071 on Wednesday, 13,583 on Tuesday and 13,306 on Monday, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,456 coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, 6,430 cases on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday and 12,651 on Monday.

Further, the number of active cases in the city have also reduced from 85,258 on May 10 to 62,783 in the same period.

On April 28, Delhi had 99,752 active cases, the maximum since the pandemic began ravaging countries. The capital reported 1,843 fatalities due to the virus in the last one week -- 263 deaths a day on an average. The toll rose from 19,663 on May 10 to 21,506 to May 16.

The national capital had 262 deaths on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 289 on Friday, 308 on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday and 319 on Monday. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city has also seen a significant drop in the positivity rate. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded, while on Sunday, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11.

It was 11.32 per cent on Saturday, 12.4 per cent on Friday, 14.24 per cent on Thursday, 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday and19.10 percent on Monday.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Kejriwal cautioned Delhiites against any laxity

Last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for following lockdown restrictions. There has been a decline in cases because of the contribution of every person in Delhi, he said.

"We imposed a very strict lockdown in Delhi, but the people of Delhi offered their complete support in the same. Everyone adhered to the lockdown completely," the chief minister said.

"Today everyone is talking about how the people of Delhi managed to reduce the number of coronavirus cases. This has been possible only because of the disciplined behaviour of the people of Delhi. But the battle is not won yet," he said.

Kejriwal cautioned Delhiites against any laxity and said that "if we do not take precautions, the cases will increase again".

(With inputs from agencies)

