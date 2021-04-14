OPEN APP
As coronavirus cases surge across the country, Delhi on Wednesday reported over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 17,282 new cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's total tally has gone up to 7,67,438, according to the health bulletin.

Along with that, the national capital recorded over 100 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 104 virus-related fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 11,540, it said.

According to the health department bulletin, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 50,736.

The cumulative positivity rate in the city has gone up to 15.92% from 13.14% on Tuesday.

A total of 9,952 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total to 7,05,162 and the recovery rate to 92.67 per cent.

Amid the surge, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that COVID-19 cases are rising very rapidly every single day and "there is no slow down" in the spread of the pandemic in the national capital.

The minister, however, reiterated that lockdown was not a solution to the situation, and advised people to step out only if needed, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to combat the disease.

On Sunday, the city had recorded over 10,000 new cases while more than 11,000 cases were reported on Monday and over 13,000 cases on Tuesday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the national capital Jain informed that the number of beds in private hospitals has been increased from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.


