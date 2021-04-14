Along with that, the national capital recorded over 100 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 104 virus-related fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 11,540, it said.
According to the health department bulletin, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 50,736.
The cumulative positivity rate in the city has gone up to 15.92% from 13.14% on Tuesday.
A total of 9,952 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total to 7,05,162 and the recovery rate to 92.67 per cent.
Amid the surge, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that COVID-19 cases are rising very rapidly every single day and "there is no slow down" in the spread of the pandemic in the national capital.
The minister, however, reiterated that lockdown was not a solution to the situation, and advised people to step out only if needed, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to combat the disease.