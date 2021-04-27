Delhi reports record 381 Covid-19 deaths in a day; over 24,000 new cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With 381 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, Delhi reported its highest single-day spike in virus-related fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic. With this, the death toll in the national capital has reached 15,009, according to the death health bulletin.

Delhi's positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 20,201 cases on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

A total of 73,811 tests, including over 27,230 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 98,264.

A total of 57,020 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 35,582 who took the first dose and 2,1438 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 31,570 from 29,104 the previous day.

