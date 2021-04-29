Delhi reports record 395 Covid-19 deaths in a day; over 24,000 new cases

Delhi reported 24,235 new cases of the Covid-19 infection on Thursday with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent

The national capital Delhi on Thursday registered a record-highest 395 death due to coronavirus, taking the overall fatalities count to 15,772. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Delhi reported 24,235 new cases of the Covid-19 infection on Thursday with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

The active caseload in Delhi has climbed to 97,977 while the total recoveries stand at 10,08,537 to date.

The cumulative Covid-19 case count in the city stands at 11,22,286, with a positivity rate of 6.57 per cent.

Delhi has conducted a total of 73,851 tests, including over 19,251 rapid-antigen in 24 hours as per the data. Whereas 31,761 vaccine doses have been administered to people in a day.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 35,924 from 33,749 the previous day. And, out of 21,152 beds in city hospitals, only 1,628 are vacant. A total of 53,440 patients are in home isolation, the health bulletin added.

