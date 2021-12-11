Delhi today reported the second case of Omicron variant of Covid-19. According to the government of Delhi, the person was fully vaccinated and was coming from Zimbabwe. The person had also travelled to South Africa.

He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added. The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

Earlier, a 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it the first case of the new COVID-19 variant in the national capital.

Thirty-three instances of the Omicron variant have been reported in India. 17 of them are in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and two in Delhi.

"Omicron cases detected comprise less 0.04 per cent of the cases of different variants detected. All detected Omicron cases have mild symptoms," Agarwal said.

Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal asked citizens to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases as being seen in many European countries.

Referring to a recent analysis by World Health Organisation (WHO) which observed that compliance to public health and social measures is declining with an increase in vaccination rate, officials warned about the declining trend of wearing masks.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history.

