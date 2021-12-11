Delhi reports second case of Omicron variant, total 33 cases in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Thirty-three instances of the Omicron variant have been reported in India. 17 of them are in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and two in Delhi
Delhi today reported the second case of Omicron variant of Covid-19. According to the government of Delhi, the person was fully vaccinated and was coming from Zimbabwe. The person had also travelled to South Africa.
He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added. The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Referring to a recent analysis by World Health Organisation (WHO) which observed that compliance to public health and social measures is declining with an increase in vaccination rate, officials warned about the declining trend of wearing masks.
The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday in Karnataka -- a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history.
