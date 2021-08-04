Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi reports zero Covid-19 deaths fifth time since onset of second wave, 67 new cases

Delhi reports zero Covid-19 deaths fifth time since onset of second wave, 67 new cases

Delhi: The second wave swept the city during April-May. when the infection rate peaked at 36% in the last week
1 min read . 09:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Prior to this, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded on 18, 24 and 29 July, and 2 August as well
  • Currently, the death toll due to the disease stands at 25,058

No person has been reported to have succumbed to Covid-19 in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department. Further, 67 new infections were detected during the day, taking the positivity rate to 0.09%.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,36,518 while over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has slightly decreased to 513 from 519 the day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation decreased to 157 from 174 the day before, while the number of containment zones marginally increased to 284 from 282.

This is the fifth time since the second wave of coronavirus struck Delhi that zero fatality was logged in a day. Prior to this, no death due to the viral disease was recorded on 18, 24 and 29 July, and 2 August as well.

On 2 March, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. The day had also seen 217 fresh infections and the positivity rate was at 0.33%. The second wave swept the city during April-May. when the infection rate peaked at 36% in the last week.

Since 19 April, both the number of daily cases and the single-day death count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on 20 April and 306 fatalities reported on 22 April. On 3 May, the city registered a record 448 deaths due to the viral disease.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking since the end of May.

