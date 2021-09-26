New Delhi: The national capital reported 29 coronavirus cases and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05%, according to data shared by the city health department.

The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,714. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

Delhi reported 27 cases of infection on Saturday and 24 on Friday.

There are 371 active cases in Delhi, of which 118 are in home-isolation.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 62,546 tests, including 45,525 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest single-day rise in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 93 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,02,351, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.