For the fifth consecutive day no Covid related fatalities were reported from Delhi on Sunday. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,082 on Tuesday. The national capital has not reported any death due to the coronavirus since then.

The city also reported 30 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hrs taking the total to 14,37,959. Meanwhile, 33 recoveries were also reported taking the total to 14,12,526.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 0.05 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,58,62,110, including 45,500 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 14,079,991 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,00,25,201 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 40,54,790 people have received both shots.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of new infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May.

