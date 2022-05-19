In view of intimidation and physical assault with the on-duty resident doctors, the Resident Doctor's Association of Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College today announced 'withdrawal from all services'.

Reacting sharply to the development, the Resident Doctors’ Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in Delhi wrote to the Director of LHMC, stating that the Resident doctors are going on strike and withdrawing from routine as well as emergency services from 09:00 AM of May 19 until their demands are met.

Institutional FIR with arrest of all culprits with immediate effect.

Registration of case under Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare.

Appointment of separate bouncers for each high risk and vulnerable area.

Formation of a Quick Response Team with immediate effect.

Strict implementation of one patient- one relative protocol in the hospitals.

This comes after the relative of a patient assaulted resident doctors including one female doctor on May 18.

Resident Doctors of Lady Hardinge College to withdraw from all services (Routine as well as emergency) from 9 am today onwards, in view of intimidation and physical assault with on duty resident doctors pic.twitter.com/2geEqeNaZd — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India also condemned the alleged attack on the on-duty doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital under Lady Hardinge Medical College and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

"Assault on On-duty #Doctors in Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (@LHMCDelhi) in #NewDelhi! Strongly condemning the incident, #FORDA demands strict action against the culprits. #CentralDoctorsProtectionAct is the need of the hour!! @mansukhmandviya @AmitShahOffice @rdalhmc @ANI," tweeted FORDA on Wednesday.