Residents of Delhi are likely to head to Noida or Gurugram in Uttar Pradesh—their NCR neighbours—to buy alcohol as the stocks in the national capital run low and the new liquor policy announced by the UP government offers varied choices.

Earlier, in January, small and medium alcohol companies objected to the government's new sales-based point system, saying it would favour bigger stores and lead to market inequalities. The order also limited the calculation of liquor sales points to only brands registered with the Delhi excise department. Jagatjit Industries promoter and chief restructuring officer Roshini Sanah Jaiswal told Mint, “The consumer in Delhi is free to choose. If a system like this prioritises larger brands, how will new brands and domestic brands that sometimes can have a hyper-local strategy ever exist?”

The move was subsequently delayed ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

NCR to be solution? UP's Noida, Gurugram Gives Options to Delhi Buyers Now, with the UP government approving its Excise Policy for FY25-26, Delhi citizens may choose to shop in NCR region. Several changes include an e-lottery system for allocating liquor and 'Bhang' (cannabis) shops. For east and north Delhi residents, a closer drive to Ghaziabad is another alternative.

Delhi is a state-controlled alcohol market and liquor sales in the city are handled exclusively by four government-run entities – Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).

Problems with the licensing portal has been another issue for Delhi buyers. In September 2024, the excise department's portal was on downtime, leading to issues for restaurants and outlets in placing orders and updating liquor stock.

The state's liquor policies are also under scrutiny with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on Enforcement Directorate (ED) radar in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy (2021-22) scam case.