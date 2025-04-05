Rekha Gupta govt inks pact with Centre, Delhi residents now eligible for Ayushman Bharat— How to apply, annual coverage

The new BJP-led Delhi government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme in the national capital with an aim to expand citizens' ability to access affordable healthcare.

The MoU, signed on Saturday, will help Delhi residents to get free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities. This also includes costs of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries and more.

The PMJAY MoU was signed between the Delhi government and the National Health Authority in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.

Speaking at the event, Rekha Gupta said, “We will complete those 24 new hospitals that were left unfinished by the previous governments, and to complete them, we have allocated a fund of ₹1,000 crore in the Delhi Government's budget. I also thank the Central Government for the 400 new health and wellness centres to be started in Delhi under the name Ayushman Arogya Mandir.”

Here is everything you need to know about Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi.

Delhi Ayushman Bharat coverage Under the new Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible families in Delhi will get an annual coverage of up to ₹10 lakh – ₹5 lakh from the Centre and ₹5 lakh from Delhi government.

A special campaign will be launched to enrol the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Who is eligible? The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched by the Central government as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, provides healthcare benefits to all individuals over the age of 70 regardless of their income.

The age mentioned in the beneficiary's Aadhaar card will be the determining factor for the eligibility.

Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory for enrolling for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Eligible citizens need to visit www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in or the Ayushman app.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY):

Step 1: Visit mera.pmjay.gov.in

Step 2: Select PMJAY for 70+. You will be directed to beneficiary.nha.gov.in login page.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and fill the captcha given on the screen correctly.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that you received on the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select the state to apply for this health insurance scheme

Step 6: Check eligibility. If eligible, the user's name will reflect on the right-hand side of the page.

Step 7: Click on 'Apply' under the 'Action' column to register if your PMJAY card is not available.

Step 8: Authenticate your Aadhaar by entering the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 9: You will now be registered for Delhi Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.