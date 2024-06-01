As Delhi continues to battle a severe water crisis amid rising temperatures, residents in several areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp and the Geeta colony are among those facing acute shortages.

Residents of these areas wait in long queues to fill buckets from water tankers in the blazing heat. However, in a viral video on Reddit, residents of Sanjay Camp, were seen chasing a water tanker after having to wait for it for hours.

In the video, young boys can be seen climbing atop a moving water tanker as several other residents run along it with buckets and pipes.

The Reddit user shared the video and said, “Desperate residents have been seen chasing after water tankers with buckets, some even climbing amid water crisis in Delhi."

Netizens reacted to the video by slamming politicians for being busy with their agendas and not caring about the people.

"There are so many problems in India, that affect the everyday lives of citizens that need to be solved. Unfortunately, our politicians are always busy with election campaigns funded by public money and we are busy with watching their drama," one user commented.

"These people who are running for water, once they will get plenty of it they will start to waste it. India has no strict laws on water wastage, so many people in my neighborhood wash streets with clean water. India population is growing and we need to act accordingly. A single monsoon, if harvested properly can fulfill atleast a year of water supply. But who cares right, all these politicians are busy doing Hindu-Muslim," another added.

On a lighter note, a user invoked a meme reference and said, "Ruko jara sabar karo." While another equated it to the movie "Fukrey 3".

Politics over water supply in Delhi

On Friday, Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana. In its plea, the Delhi government had said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of the national capital, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying Haryana is providing its complete quota of water to Delhi and the Aam Aadmi party government is "spreading lies" to hide its own "corruption."

"Kejriwal made this allegation earlier also. I want to ask him to pay less attention to corruption and more to development. Haryana is providing more water than was decided in the agreement made at the court's order. Haryana is providing more water than agreed," said Saini.

