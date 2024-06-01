Delhi residents chase water tanker amid severe water crisis & heatwaves. Netizens say, 'Ruko jara, sabar karo'
Delhi residents suffer from acute water shortage as politicians prioritize personal agendas over public issues. Viral videos show residents chasing water tankers, highlighting the severity of the crisis. Netizens express frustration over lack of action and strict laws on water wastage in India.
As Delhi continues to battle a severe water crisis amid rising temperatures, residents in several areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp and the Geeta colony are among those facing acute shortages.