Delhi residents, get ready! IMD warns of rain and cool spells this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday and Tuesday. A fresh western disturbance moving across northwest India is expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures. Both days have been placed under a yellow alert, warning residents of intermittent showers and a cool, breezy spell.

How much will temperatures drop? The IMD reports that Sunday’s maximum of 34.1°C is expected to fall to around 28°C on Monday, marking one of the sharpest dips this season.

Meteorologists say this rain could bring Delhi’s total rainfall close to 100 mm, potentially making this one of the wettest Octobers in recent memory.

Has Delhi already seen heavy rain this year?

Yes. This year has seen above-normal rainfall almost every month:

May: 186.4 mm, the wettest on record

June: 107.1 mm, 45% above normal

July: 259.3 mm, above long-term average

August: 400.1 mm, above average

September: 136.1 mm, slightly above normal

Will rain improve air quality? The upcoming showers are expected to temporarily improve air quality by washing out pollutants. On Saturday, Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration averaged 65 µg/m³, slightly above the national safe limit of 60 µg/m³, but much lower than the 200+ levels often seen by late October in previous years.

What should residents expect? Humidity, which fluctuated between 63% and 100% over the weekend, is expected to remain high during the rain spell before dropping later in the week.

Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and light jackets, as an early morning chill is likely by midweek while Delhi gradually transitions towards winter.