Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am for Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final: 'One night that...'

Ahead of football's biggest night this weekend, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said restaurants, cafés and other eligible establishments across the capital can remain open till 4 AM, allowing fans to watch the match together.

Anjali Thakur
Published18 Jul 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Lionel Messi has been Argentina's livewire in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Lionel Messi has been Argentina's livewire in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)

Ahead of the Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final this weekend, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said restaurants, cafés and other eligible establishments across the national capital can remain open till 4 AM, allowing football fans to watch the match together.

In a post on X, Ms Gupta said the extended operating hours are possible under the Delhi government's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework, introduced as part of its ease of doing business reforms.

"Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell," she wrote.

Quick answers to key questions

5 QUESTIONS
1
What is the significance of Delhi restaurants staying open till 4 AM for the FIFA World Cup final?

The decision allows football fans to gather and watch the Argentina vs. Spain final together, promoting a sense of community and celebration for the sport.

2
Why are Delhi cafes and restaurants permitted to extend their hours during the FIFA World Cup final?

This measure falls under the Delhi government's 24x7 business-friendly framework, introduced to facilitate ease of doing business and enhance social experiences.

3
How does the 24x7 operating framework impact businesses in Delhi?

The framework allows restaurants, cafés, and eligible establishments to operate at extended hours, improving their potential for higher customer traffic and sales.

4
What measures are taken by the Delhi government to promote football events?

The government supports extended business hours during significant sports events, encouraging fan participation and boosting local economies.

5
Should fans book reservations at Delhi restaurants for the World Cup final?

Yes, it is advisable to book in advance to secure a spot, as many establishments are expected to be crowded with fans eager to watch the historic match.

The Chief Minister added, "A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember."

She then declared, "Delhi is ready for that night."

Explaining the decision, Ms Gupta wrote, "With the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government's ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafés and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 AM this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football's biggest night together."

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsIndiaDelhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am for Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final: 'One night that...'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.