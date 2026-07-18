Delhi restaurants, cafes to stay open till 4 am for Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final: 'One night that...'

Ahead of the Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final this weekend, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said restaurants, cafés and other eligible establishments across the national capital can remain open till 4 AM, allowing football fans to watch the match together.
In a post on X, Ms Gupta said the extended operating hours are possible under the Delhi government's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework, introduced as part of its ease of doing business reforms.
"Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell," she wrote.
Quick answers to key questions
The decision allows football fans to gather and watch the Argentina vs. Spain final together, promoting a sense of community and celebration for the sport.
This measure falls under the Delhi government's 24x7 business-friendly framework, introduced to facilitate ease of doing business and enhance social experiences.
The framework allows restaurants, cafés, and eligible establishments to operate at extended hours, improving their potential for higher customer traffic and sales.
The government supports extended business hours during significant sports events, encouraging fan participation and boosting local economies.
Yes, it is advisable to book in advance to secure a spot, as many establishments are expected to be crowded with fans eager to watch the historic match.
The Chief Minister added, "A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember."
She then declared, "Delhi is ready for that night."
Explaining the decision, Ms Gupta wrote, "With the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government's ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafés and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 AM this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football's biggest night together."
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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