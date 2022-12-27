Delhi retracts order deploying school teachers on Covid duty at IGI airport2 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Around 85 instructors and other employees were assigned to work at the airport in a variety of shifts from December 31 to January 15.
The Delhi government retracted its order to place government school teachers on Covid-19 duty at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from December 31 to January 15 a day after teachers had protested the order. The notice was withdrawn in a statement sent by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Civil defence personnel will be stationed at the airport, the administration stated, if necessary.
The teachers would be stationed at the Delhi Airport from December 31, 2022, to January 15, 2023, according to an earlier official announcement by the Delhi Government on December 26. They will be there to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed. The national government has urged people to use masks and rigorously abide by safety regulations in public areas due to a significant rise in instances of Covid-19 in Delhi.
"In partial modification of Order No. F. No.150/Airport Duty/West/604 dated 16.12.2022 and F. No.150/Airport Duty/West/614 dated 26.12.2022, the teachers/ other teaching staff deployed vide above orders are hereby exempted from Airport Duty for the period 31.12.2022 to 15.01.2023 and the said orders stand amended to that extent. Further, in case required, Civil Defence Volunteers from District West may be deputed on Call out Duty basis," the statement read.
On December 26, the Delhi government issued a directive to all public hospitals in the capital city to step up their preparations and increase supplies in anticipation of a rise in infections over the following days. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reportedly presided over a review conference with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals. He warned them that there would likely be an increase in Covid cases soon.
Sisodia gave the hospital administrators the go-ahead to assess their level of Covid readiness and make sure that all standards, as set forth by the Union Health Ministry, are met. He further instructed them to send a compliance report to the Health division. The novel Covid-19 variant, BF.7, has been discovered in four cases in India.
(With ANI inputs)
