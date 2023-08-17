Delhi reveals heat action plan: No schools in afternoon, curb on non-essential water use and more2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:15 PM IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has submitted the heat action plan to the Centre last month regarding the preparedness, information-sharing, and response coordination to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations, PTI reported.
