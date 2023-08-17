The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has submitted the heat action plan to the Centre last month regarding the preparedness, information-sharing, and response coordination to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable populations, PTI reported.

The pilot project proposes to alter school timings, suspend non-essential water use, provide uninterrupted power supply to health facilities and survey vulnerable locations daily to mitigate the impact of extreme heat on susceptible populations in peak summers.

The DDMA also plans to paint roofs in identified areas with white colour to help keep the indoors cooler.

"The DDMA started working on Delhi's first heat action plan in September last year after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena convened a meeting in this regard. The National Institute of Disaster Management vetted it and provided suggestions," PTI reported quoting a DDMA official

The DDMA proposes the heat action plan to be updated on an annual basis. A Sub-Divisional Magistrate will act as the nodal officer for its implementation, the official told PTI.

Delhi is one of the hottest cities in India and ranks among the most susceptible to heat waves due to its large population and a significant concentration of lower-income groups.

Heat waves are becoming more and more intense and frequent due to climate change. India reported 706 heatwave incidents from 1971-2019 which claimed more than 17,000 lives, according to a paper authored by M Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, S S Ray, R K Giri and A P Dimri.

India could witness a staggering 30-fold increase in severe heat waves by 2100. And 75-fold rise is predicted under a business-as-usual scenario, A study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar said.

The Delhi HAP relies on heat wave forecasts from the India Meteorological Department for the next seven days for issuing colour-coded alerts to the local population.

A 'red alert' will be triggered when the maximum temperature exceeds the normal temperature by at least 6 degrees Celsius. An 'orange alert' will be issued if the maximum temperature is four to five degrees Celsius above normal, while a 'yellow alert' will be given for a departure from normal ranging from 0 to 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Based on land surface temperature maps, the plan lists 10 wards -- Harkesh Nagar 092s, Harkesh Nagar 092s, Khyala 008s, Wazirpur 072n, Bijwasan 048s, Vishwas Nagar 017e, Hari Nagar A 010s, Jahangirpuri 021n, Delhi Gate 088n and Shastri Park 025e -- as thermal hotspots in the capital, emphasising the importance of rapidly equipping them with amenities to cope with extreme heat.

Non-essential water uses will be suspended in case of water shortages. Access to potable water will be expanded to religious places, and bus transit stations, and water pouches will be provided in poor and high-risk areas, the plan states.

The education department will have to ensure that "schools do not function during peak hours (12 noon to 4 pm)" when a heatwave is declared