Delhi revises covid-19 death toll amid criticism of under-reporting

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Wednesday revised the total number of deaths due to covid-19 with 20 new deaths which took the total to 106. The move comes days after the chief secretary had issued an order to hospitals to report fatalities due to the disease.

The government was facing criticism for allegedly under-reporting deaths due to the disease. Currently, Delhi has one of the highest cases of the disease in the country with approximately 8000 positive cases.

A health bulletin released by the government said that “deaths reported of April & May as per case sheets received from hospitals, after audited by committee." The government had said that the government makes additions when they get death summaries.

“20 deaths and 359 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, which has taken the total number of cases to 7998 and deaths to 106. 346 people have been cured/discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 2858," health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

The order issued on Sunday had given standard operating procedure for hospitals and health facilities on reporting fatalities. The government had warned of strict action incase of delay in reporting. If there is delay in reporting deaths, the medical superintendent, medical director or nodal officer of ‘defaulter hospital’ will have to file a written explanation, the official order said.

