Home >News >India >Delhi revises penalty for violation of noise pollution rules. Check details

Delhi Pollution Control Committee today revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. From now on a penalty of 10,000 will be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems.

A hefty penalty of 1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets; 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment and also the equipment will be seized.

