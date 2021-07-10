Delhi Pollution Control Committee today revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. From now on a penalty of ₹10,000 will be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems.

A hefty penalty of ₹1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets; ₹50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment and also the equipment will be seized.

