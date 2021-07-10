Delhi revises penalty for violation of noise pollution rules. Check details

Delhi revises penalty for violation of noise pollution rules. Check details1 min read . 11:59 AM IST
- A hefty penalty of ₹1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Pollution Control Committee today revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. From now on a penalty of ₹10,000 will be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems.
Delhi Pollution Control Committee today revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. From now on a penalty of ₹10,000 will be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems.
A hefty penalty of ₹1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets; ₹50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment and also the equipment will be seized.
A hefty penalty of ₹1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets; ₹50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment and also the equipment will be seized.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!