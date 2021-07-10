Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi revises penalty for violation of noise pollution rules. Check details

Delhi revises penalty for violation of noise pollution rules. Check details

Premium
File Photo
1 min read . 11:59 AM IST Livemint

  • A hefty penalty of 1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets

Delhi Pollution Control Committee today revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. From now on a penalty of 10,000 will be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee today revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. From now on a penalty of 10,000 will be levied for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems.

A hefty penalty of 1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets; 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment and also the equipment will be seized.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A hefty penalty of 1 Lakh will be charged for diesel generator sets of over 1000 KVA and also the seizure of the diesel generator sets; 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment and also the equipment will be seized.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!