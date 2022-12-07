Delhi revokes all curbs despite air quality remaining ‘very poor’1 min read . 07:19 PM IST
- An official order issued on Wednesday asked for the revocation of all curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of anti-air pollution action plan.
The Centre's air quality panel had directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The Centre's air quality panel had directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
However on 7 December, Wednesday, the Air Quality panel ordered a revocation of the curbs imposed owing to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
However on 7 December, Wednesday, the Air Quality panel ordered a revocation of the curbs imposed owing to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
An official order issued on Wednesday asked for the revocation of all curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of anti-air pollution action plan.
An official order issued on Wednesday asked for the revocation of all curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 of anti-air pollution action plan.
Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a Union government panel recommending steps to control air pollution in the national capital, announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category.
Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a Union government panel recommending steps to control air pollution in the national capital, announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded very poor air quality and a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital woke up to smog with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 340 by SAFAR.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded very poor air quality and a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital woke up to smog with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 340 by SAFAR.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
Mist and shallow fog is predicted in the capital over the next few days and the the minimum is likely to dip to 7 degrees Celsius, it said.
Mist and shallow fog is predicted in the capital over the next few days and the the minimum is likely to dip to 7 degrees Celsius, it said.
The city recorded an air quality index of 323 at 8 am. The 24-hour average was 353 on Tuesday.
The city recorded an air quality index of 323 at 8 am. The 24-hour average was 353 on Tuesday.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
As pollution levels in the capital surged to severe levels on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work.
As pollution levels in the capital surged to severe levels on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)