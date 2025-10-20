Delhi rings in Diwali with AQI in 'severe' category amid GRAP 2 in effect | Watch

Diwali in Delhi has been marred by “severe” Air Quality Index (AQI) levels on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Around Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 411, while it was 352 near the Barapullah bridge.

The forecast for the next few days shows a continuing pattern, with air quality predicted to worsen and reach the "severe" level on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to PTI.

Delhi AQI on eve of Diwali On the eve of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated significantly, with 24 out of 38 monitoring stations reporting pollution levels in the "very poor" category. Anand Vihar’s AQI surpassed 400, pushing it into the “severe” zone. The CPCB mentioned that the city’s AQI was 296 at 4 pm, categorising it as "poor." By 10 pm, the AQI had worsened to 306, moving into the "very poor" category and the red zone, according to CPCB data.

Out of the 38 monitoring stations across the national capital, 24 registered air quality in the "very poor" category, while Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 409 at 10 pm, placing it in the "severe" category.

12 stations had already recorded "very poor" air quality levels, including Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323) in the evening. Other locations such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri recorded AQI readings of 318, while Punjabi Bagh measured 313, Nehru Nagar 310, Ashok Vihar 305, and Bawana 304, according to CPCB data.

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) indicated that transport emissions accounted for 15.1 percent of Delhi’s air pollution on Sunday.

SC on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on last Wednesday allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, subject to certain conditions. According to the court, green crackers can only be used during designated time slots from 6 am to 7 pm and from 8 am to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and on the festival itself.