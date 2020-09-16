Delhi riots: 15 people named in over 10,000-page chargesheet

Delhi Police Special Cell today filed a charge sheet against 15 accused in communal violence in north east Delhi case under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act. The charge sheet filed at Karkardooma Court is over 10,000 pages.

The chargesheet in Delhi riots case filed today does not have names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. As they were arrested a few days ago, their names will be in the supplementary charge sheet, according to news agency ANI.

On Monday, a Delhi court had sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law, to police custody for 10 days in a case related Delhi riots in February.

Khalid, who was arrested on Sunday night, was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing and was remanded for custodial interrogation till September 24.

The FIR alleged that in this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes.

Earlier, Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet against founding members of Pinjra Tod, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and student activist Gulfisha Fatima in Karkardooma court.

The names of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh, an economist, Chandrashekhar Ravan, an Indian Ambedkarite lawyer turned activist also the co-founder and president of Bhim Army and several academicians have appeared in the disclosure statements of an accused, the charge sheet mentioned.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via