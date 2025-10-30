Delhi Riots 2020: A 'regime change operation,' Delhi Police tells SC ahead of Umar, Sharjeel bail pleas on Oct 31

The Delhi Police has strongly opposed the release of student activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and three others booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. The police have argued before the Supreme Court that the alleged offences involved a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state and therefore warranted “jail and not bail,” media reports said on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a 177-page affidavit filed on 30 October, Delhi police contended that the violence that unfolded in February 2020 was not a spontaneous escalation of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), but part of a coordinated “regime change operation” executed under the guise of civil dissent, a report in Hindustan Times said.

Also Read | Govt to take legal view on Supreme Court's Vodafone Idea order

This comes a day before the matter is scheduled to come up for hearing,

The plan, according to the prosecution quoted by HT, aimed to ignite communal tensions during the visit of US President Donald Trump, so as to ‘internationalise’ the unrest and project the Government of India as discriminatory.

Two days ago, a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked the enforcement agency to consider whether the accused, several of whom have spent nearly five years in judicial custody as undertrials, could be released on bail.

Advertisement

Under the UAPA, courts must first be satisfied that the allegations do not, even on a prima facie level, suggest involvement in terrorist activity before granting bail. The Delhi Police have argued that the threshold is not met here.

The affidavit, filed through advocate Rajat Nair, asserted that investigators have assembled ocular, documentary, and technical evidence to show that the accused were part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” engineered on communal lines. Encrypted chats and messages, the police claim, indicate that the protests were calibrated to coincide with Trump’s visit in February 2020 to ensure global visibility.

The prosecution, Hindustan Times report said, has pointed to incidents of unrest that broke out around the same time in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Bihar, describing it as evidence of a “pan-India plan” rather than isolated flare-ups.

Advertisement

The accused, Khalid, Imam, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa-ur-Rehman, have maintained that they were exercising their right to peaceful protest and that the “larger conspiracy” case is an attempt to criminalise dissent.

Also Read | SC raps Delhi Police for not replying to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas