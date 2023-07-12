The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, adjourned the hearing for July 24 into the bail plea fiked by former Jawaharlala Nehru University (JNU) student and activist Umar Khalid in a UAPA case. He was booked under UAPA in a case related to alleged conspiracy behind the North East Delhi riots in February 2020.

Supreme Court adjourns the hearing after counsel appearing for Delhi police seeks time to file a response on Khalid’s bail plea.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court in Wednesday grainted bail to former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

Northeast Delhi witnessed one of its worst communal clashes on February 24, 2020. At that time, the nation witnessed a stark polarisation with one side supporting the controversial citizenship law and another side protesting it. The violent clases left at least 53 people dead and around 700 people injured.

"Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs," Justice Anish Dayal said on Wednesday while pronouncing the verdict on the bail applications by Hussain in the cases. The former councillor pertain to alleged rioting during the violence in February 2020.

He is also alleged to have been involved in the “larger conspiracy" behind riots, along with JNU activist Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who are booked under UAPA.

Hussain is also facing charges alleging him fo the destruction of public property and accusations of causing injury to two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house and the alleged commission of offences of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act.