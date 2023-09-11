Delhi riots 2020: Top points ahead of court hearings in UAPA case against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, others2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Delhi court begins hearing UAPA case against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others over 2020 Delhi riots.
A Delhi court began hearing an UAPA case filed against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and several others from Monday. It pertains to the North East Delhi Riots that took place in 2020 amid protests over the over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The matter will be heard by Special Judge Amitabh Rawat at the city's Karkardooma court on a day-to-day basis.