Delhi riots case: High Court grants bail to Safoora Zargar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Safoora Zargar who was arrested in connection to North East Delhi riots earlier this year, after Centre stated that it had no objection to her release on humanitarian grounds subject to certain conditions.

She was arrested in the case of allegedly giving inflammatory speeches on 23 February which led to riots in Delhi.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher via videoconferencing.The court made it clear that the order is not passed on merits and it shall not be treated as precedent.

The high court granted her bail on few conditions such as she shall not indulge in any activity for which she is being investigated and shall not hamper or interfere with the on-going investigation or influence the witnesses.

It also said that in case Safoora needs to travel, she has to seek permission from the concerned court and will remain in touch with the investigating officer of the case over mobile phone once in 15 days.

"Without in any manner conceding to the factual assertions and legal submissions made by the petitioner and without in any manner diluting the contents and submissions made in the reply filed thereto and without making it a precedent either in on-going investigations or any other investigation, purely on humanitarian ground, the prosecution agrees if the petitioner is released on regular bail," said the statement read out in the court by Solicitor Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi.

Clashes had broken out in February between pro and anti-Citizenship Act groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi, after a large number of people who were protesting against the law blocked a road. Hindu and Muslim groups clashed in these areas, setting ablaze shops and vehicles, along with heavy stone-pelting at the police and paramilitary troops.

PTI contributed to this story.

