Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam walks out on 10-day bail after nearly 6 years in jail to attend brother's wedding—video

Former JNU scholar and activist Sharjeel Imam, who is accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, was released on Friday on 10-day interim bail after nearly six years in jail, according to PTI.

A Delhi court allowed it from March 20 to March 30 so he could attend his brother’s wedding and take care of his ailing mother.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court, on March 9, granted it on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of the same amount, subject to certain conditions, reported ANI.

Imam had sought six weeks of interim bail, telling the court that his younger brother, Muzzammil Imam, is set to marry on March 25 and that he needed time to help with preparations and take part in the wedding ceremonies.

His counsel also told the court that Imam has been in jail for more than five years without ever being granted bail, even for a temporary period.

The defence also told the court that Imam is the groom’s only elder brother and that several wedding functions, including the Mehendi, Haldi, Nikah and reception, are scheduled between March 22 and March 28. It further said that Imam’s mother is unwell and that his younger brother, who currently looks after her, would be busy with the wedding arrangements. On that basis, the applicant sought time to support his family and be with his mother, especially since the wedding period is likely to overlap with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The prosecution opposed the request, arguing that Imam’s presence was not necessary for the marriage ceremonies and that the family had already made the required arrangements. It also pointed out that his regular bail plea had earlier been rejected by the trial court, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, and said the charges against him are serious. The prosecution further expressed concern that granting interim bail could create a risk of evidence tampering or witness influence.

After reviewing the arguments and the documents on record, including verification of the wedding functions, the court found it appropriate to grant limited interim relief. However, instead of the six weeks sought by Imam, it allowed bail for only 10 days.

The court said that during the interim bail period, Imam must not contact any witness or anyone connected to the case. He has been asked to share his mobile number with the investigating officer, keep the phone switched on, avoid speaking to the media, and stay off social media. The court also directed him to meet only family members and remain either at his home or at the venues of the wedding ceremonies.

It further ordered that once the interim bail period ends, Imam must surrender before the jail superintendent on the evening of March 30, after which a compliance report is to be filed before the court.