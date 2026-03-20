Delhi riots case: Sharjeel Imam walks out on 10-day bail after nearly 6 years in jail to attend brother's wedding—video

Former JNU scholar and activist Sharjeel Imam, who is accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, was released on Friday on 10-day interim bail after nearly six years in jail, according to PTI.

A Delhi court allowed it from March 20 to March 30 so he could attend his brother’s wedding and take care of his ailing mother.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court, on March 9, granted it on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of the same amount, subject to certain conditions, reported ANI.

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Imam had sought six weeks of interim bail, telling the court that his younger brother, Muzzammil Imam, is set to marry on March 25 and that he needed time to help with preparations and take part in the wedding ceremonies.

His counsel also told the court that Imam has been in jail for more than five years without ever being granted bail, even for a temporary period.

The defence also told the court that Imam is the groom’s only elder brother and that several wedding functions, including the Mehendi, Haldi, Nikah and reception, are scheduled between March 22 and March 28. It further said that Imam’s mother is unwell and that his younger brother, who currently looks after her, would be busy with the wedding arrangements. On that basis, the applicant sought time to support his family and be with his mother, especially since the wedding period is likely to overlap with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

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The prosecution opposed the request, arguing that Imam’s presence was not necessary for the marriage ceremonies and that the family had already made the required arrangements. It also pointed out that his regular bail plea had earlier been rejected by the trial court, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, and said the charges against him are serious. The prosecution further expressed concern that granting interim bail could create a risk of evidence tampering or witness influence.

After reviewing the arguments and the documents on record, including verification of the wedding functions, the court found it appropriate to grant limited interim relief. However, instead of the six weeks sought by Imam, it allowed bail for only 10 days.

The court said that during the interim bail period, Imam must not contact any witness or anyone connected to the case. He has been asked to share his mobile number with the investigating officer, keep the phone switched on, avoid speaking to the media, and stay off social media. The court also directed him to meet only family members and remain either at his home or at the venues of the wedding ceremonies.

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It further ordered that once the interim bail period ends, Imam must surrender before the jail superintendent on the evening of March 30, after which a compliance report is to be filed before the court.

Delhi Riots case The riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 killed more than 50 people and left over 700 injured. According to Delhi Police, the violence was part of a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy that unfolded against the backdrop of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X