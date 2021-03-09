"Thus, as per the statement of public witness Bhagat Singh and HC Sunil, accused Suresh was part of the unlawful assembly which were armed with 'lathies' and 'sariyas' and formed an unlawful assembly and committed rioting and used force in prosecution of that common object of that rioting, they broke open the shutter and locks of the shop of the complainant Asif, owned by Bhagat Singh, to commit theft and committed offence under Section 454 IPC.