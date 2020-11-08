Delhi riots: Former Facebook employee summoned for deposition

NEW DELHI : Delhi legislative assembly committee on peace and harmony, which is probing Facebook’s alleged role in the February riots, has summoned social media giant’s former employee Mark S Luckie for deposition on Tuesday.

“To verify the veracity of similar allegations put forth by various complainants to the committee, Mr. Luckie has been summoned for examination before the committee as being a former employee himself, he is well acquainted with the intricacies, niceties and functions of the company. So far, the committee has received inputs from the experts who have been observing the functioning of Facebook from outside. But through Mr. Luckie, the Committee shall be acquainted with the subtleties of the huge incorporation, especially from someone who has worked closely within the framework," said a statement released by the committee on Sunday.

Luckie stepped down as Facebook's strategic partner manager in November 2018. He claimed that there’s a misguided work system within the company, which has led to division of communities. He also alleged that Facebook has been the centre of the systematic disenfranchisement of underrepresented voices and minorities, that have not been able to create a safe space for them on the platform.

This comes after Facebook officials declined to depose before the committee chaired by Raghav Chadha, which is probing Facebook’s alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in the country.

Earlier in September, Delhi Assembly had summoned Facebook India’s vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan for deposition. Facebook declined the request on the grounds of the issue being heard by the central parliamentary committee. The matter was also heard in the Supreme Court.

The social media platform has faced criticism over allegations that it favours the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in India, to push its own business goals in Asia’s third-largest economy. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s director for public policy, had opposed the removal of content from the ruling party leaders although the posts qualified as hate speech.

