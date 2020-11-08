Delhi riots: Former Facebook employee summoned for deposition

“To verify the veracity of similar allegations put forth by various complainants to the committee, Mr. Luckie has been summoned for examination before the committee as being a former employee himself, he is well acquainted with the intricacies, niceties and functions of the company. So far, the committee has received inputs from the experts who have been observing the functioning of Facebook from outside. But through Mr. Luckie, the Committee shall be acquainted with the subtleties of the huge incorporation, especially from someone who has worked closely within the framework," said a statement released by the committee on Sunday.