Home >News >India >Delhi roads to get 'Europe-like makeover', CM Kejriwal shares photos. Check here

Delhi roads to get 'Europe-like makeover', CM Kejriwal shares photos. Check here

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a stock of the cycle track at the Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai
1 min read . 03:14 PM IST Livemint

  • The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the pilot project at Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch
  • He said the stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified

Soon you can expect to drive on smoother roads in Delhi as the city government is redesigning them as per European standards. 

In the first phase, a 540 km long road will be beautified, out of which the works for a 800-metre stretch has already been completed under a pilot project.

The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited the pilot project at Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Saray stretch. He said the stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified.

"Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 kms of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase," he told reporters.

The agencies of the Delhi government, including the Public Works Department, own 1,280 kilometre-long roads in the city.

Later, sharing photos of the same, the chief minister said on Twitter, Delhi roads are being redesigned and beautified. Today, we have inspected a sample of the redesigned road.  

See photos:

See photos:

In the first phase, a 540 km long road will be beautified
In the first phase, a 540 km long road will be beautified
works for a 800-metre stretch has already been completed under a pilot project.
works for a 800-metre stretch has already been completed under a pilot project.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a stock of the cycle track at the Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a stock of the cycle track at the Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai
