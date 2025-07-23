'Delhi roads turned into river': Heavy rains lead to waterlogging; AAP congratulates CM Rekha Gupta 'on water sports'

Delhi Rains: Roads in parts of the national capital turned into rivers after heavy rains pounded Delhi on Wednesday, July 23 morning. Multiple videos of people either swimming, or boating in several waterlogged areas, surfaced on social media.

Add to that, Aam Admi Party minister and ex-CM Atishi's sarcastic ‘congratulations’ to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

"Many congratulations to Chief Minister @gupta_rekha for starting water sports in Delhi!” Atishi quipped on X, posting a visual of people trying to wade through knee-level deep rainwaters, with some commuters walking with their bike instead of riding it through the waterlogged area.

Other videos posted by the ex-CM also show people swimming in waist deep waters, or boating.

Traffic disruptions occurred in which areas? Besides waterlogging following the intense downpour, traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of Delhi, including South Delhi, Southeast Delhi, North Delhi, ITO, South Extension, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, and Colony Road, among others.

As of 11.30 am, Safdarjung recorded 9.1 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported the following amounts: Lodhi Road 11.2 mm and Pragati Maidan 6 mm. Between 5:30 am and 8:30 am, Safdarjung recorded 5.6 mm of rain, while other areas saw higher totals: Pragati Maidan 16.6 mm, Pusa 10 mm, Janakpuri 9.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm, as per data from the weather observatory.

IMD weather forecast for Delhi The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert, for Delhi on Wednesday, July 23, warning of cloudy skies with moderate spells of rain towards the night.

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid travelling, adhere to traffic updates, keep away from electric poles and wires, and refrain from sheltering under trees.