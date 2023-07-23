Robbers and crime gangs in national capital Delhi seem to be becoming more philanthropic as two incidents were reported wherein the criminals left money with their victims upon finding nothing worthy to steal.

Before the intellectuals break into socio-economic debates, let us narrate the incidents to you.

The Delhi police had received a PCR call concerning a theft in a house at Sector 8, Rohini. The Delhi Police from North Rohini Police Station upon reaching the spot met the 80-year-old complainant

The victim claimed that on 19 July at around 8am, the couple went to Gurgaon to meet their son.

On Friday morning, he received a call from his neighbour about a break-in at his house. The victim returned home and noticed that the lock of the main gate was broken but nothing was missing from his house as they did not keep valuable articles at home. Almirahs were intact.

He also reported that nothing was stolen but a ₹500 note was found, according to a Times of India report.

Earlier, in June, two robbers who had tried to rob a couple instead, handed them ₹100 after they found just ₹20 on them.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera at Farsh Bazaar area in east Delhi's Shahdara and the footage had gone viral on social media. After they could not find anything, one of the robbers handed the couple a ₹100 note. The robbers subsequently fled the spot.

Noida police arrested for looting thieves

In another incident two Noida police personnel were arrested for looting thieves who were running away with ₹3.6lakhs.

According to a report by TOI, Noida police received a complaint from the woman about the events on 19 July. Eventually, they launched an internal investigation, which found the cops guilty.

The report describes that in May, a woman had lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, claiming that thieves robbed ₹3.6 lakh from her house in Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

While the investigation was going on, Delhi Police learned that on the next day, two Noida police personnel robbed the thieves. They informed the woman about the same.