Delhi Rohini Blast Latest Updates: Probe points to use of crude bomb; NIA, NSG teams on site | 10 key points

A CRPF school in the Rohini area of Delhi was rocked by a loud explosion early on Sunday morning — triggering widespread security concerns. Officials from the National Investigation Agency and the National Disaster Relief Force as well as National Security Guard commandoes remain at the site. Officials said nobody had been injured in the blast but noted damage to the walls of the schools and some shops and a car nearby.

Residents of the Rohini area woke up to a loud blast on Sunday with vibrations being felt in homes that were hundreds of metres away. Locals also reported a "chemical-like" smell at the site and thick white smoke everywhere for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Local businesses were affected by the explosion, with the fire brigade, police, bomb squad as well as a team of the NIA and NSG visiting the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Senior police officers, including those from the crime branch and the Special Cell, as well as the fire brigade had visited the site after the blast was reported. A forensic team also examined the site and collected samples.