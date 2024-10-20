A loud explosion occurred at a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, causing damage but no injuries. Security agencies, including NIA and NSG, are investigating, while residents reported a chemical smell and thick smoke in the area.

A CRPF school in the Rohini area of Delhi was rocked by a loud explosion early on Sunday morning — triggering widespread security concerns. Officials from the National Investigation Agency and the National Disaster Relief Force as well as National Security Guard commandoes remain at the site. Officials said nobody had been injured in the blast but noted damage to the walls of the schools and some shops and a car nearby.

Residents of the Rohini area woke up to a loud blast on Sunday with vibrations being felt in homes that were hundreds of metres away. Locals also reported a "chemical-like" smell at the site and thick white smoke everywhere for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Local businesses were affected by the explosion, with the fire brigade, police, bomb squad as well as a team of the NIA and NSG visiting the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Senior police officers, including those from the crime branch and the Special Cell, as well as the fire brigade had visited the site after the blast was reported. A forensic team also examined the site and collected samples.

What do we know so far? Forensic experts found a suspicious "white powder" while inspecting the area outside the CRPF school. It has been sent it to the laboratory for examination. They also dug a hole near the school wall and took soil samples. According to reports, NSG officials have also sent some material picked up from the spot for further investigation.

Delhi Police said it is collecting mobile network data to find out who were present nearby when the explosion happened. The NSG, NIA and Delhi Police have cordoned off the entire area and an FIR has been registered under The Explosives Act.

Officials suspect the blast was caused by a crude bomb although some have broached the possibility of the explosion being caused by a firecracker.

Reports quoting forensic lab sources indicate that the material that caused the blast initially looked like a crude bomb. However the full report is yet to be released and details remain scarce.

The Delhi Police have also sounded an alert to nearby police stations to increase vigil and checking. The city has been placed on high alert and foot patrolling has also been intensified in different markets ahead of Diwali.

NSG commandos have deployed robots to scan the entire area to know if there are any other explosive materials. Police bomb disposal teams are also checking the surroundings.

AAP leaders have lashed out at the BJP following the incident. Delhi chief minister Atishi blamed the centre-ruled BJP for the law and order situation. “Am I only shocked with this (CRPF school) blast news? I have received many calls since morning requesting me to not go out in public. People are afraid of the BJP’s worthlessness. Yesterday, multiple rounds of firing happened in the Welcome area. No gangster, no bomb planter is afraid of law and order. These kinds of incidents are happening continuously… The law and order responsibility has been given to the BJP. Delhi Police comes under the central government," said Manish Sisodia during a press conference.

The initial investigation has not found any terror angle to the blast. However reports citing police sources said final clarity would be given by the Forensic Science Laboratory team.

No injuries were reported, but the glass windows of nearby shops were found shattered and a parked car were damaged. The area has been cordoned off. (With inputs from agencies)