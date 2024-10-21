Delhi Rohini bomb blast: Atishi likens Delhi to ‘Mumbai underworld’ situation; police probes ‘pro-Khalistani’ link

  • A powerful explosion rocked Rohini, Delhi, early Sunday morning, causing damage but fortunately resulting in no injuries.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Delhi school blast: ‘Bullets are being fired in the open,’ says Atishi blaming BJP for law and order deterioration
Delhi school blast: ‘Bullets are being fired in the open,’ says Atishi blaming BJP for law and order deterioration(PTI)

A blast in Rohini early Sunday morning sent shockwaves through the capital city, raising alarm over public safety and prompting a political clash and police to investigate a “pro-Khalistani” link. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi blamed the Central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the deteriorating law and order in the city, likening the situation to Mumbai’s ‘underworld’ era.

The explosion, which occurred at around 7:47 am, damaged a section of a CRPF school wall and several nearby vehicles, though no injuries were reported. Authorities immediately launched a multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

Shortly after the incident, Atishi criticised the BJP on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's Central government. But BJP ignores this and uses its time to disrupt the work of Delhi's elected governments."

“This is why Delhi's situation is now that of Mumbai during the era of the Underworld. Bullets are being fired in the open, gangsters are extorting money, and criminals are upbeat. The BJP neither has the intent nor the ability (to handle this),” Atishi said.

Also Read | India News Today Live Updates: Karnataka rains: All Bengaluru schools and anganwadis closed due to heavy rains

Atishi also warned of further mismanagement if the BJP gains control of the Delhi government. “If by mistake, Delhiites give them (BJP) charge of Delhi government, the condition of hospitals, power, and water supply will become the same as the law and order situation in Delhi,” the chief minister added.

Also Read | Meghan Markle realised she’d always be ‘cog in the wheel’

In response, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Atishi, calling her a “puppet CM” and accusing her of politicising a sensitive issue for political mileage.

Khalistani link under investigation

The Delhi Police, assisted by multiple security agencies, has launched a probe to uncover the motive behind the blast. According to police sources, one line of inquiry is a possible connection to pro-Khalistani elements. PTI reported that officials are investigating whether the explosion was retaliation for recent actions allegedly taken by Indian agencies against separatist groups.

A senior police officer confirmed that the device, identified as an improvised explosive device (IED), was likely set up late Saturday night. It was controlled either remotely or via a timer and detonated between 7:35 and 7:40 am Sunday. While it caused structural damage to the school and nearby properties, it did not contain shrapnel, suggesting the intent may have been to send a message rather than cause mass casualties.

Also Read | Top events on October 21: Waree Energy IPO, WB Junior Doctor’s front to meet CM

Later on Sunday, a Telegram post by a group calling itself "Justice League India" began circulating on social media. The post featured a clip of the blast, overlaid with the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad." The group warned Indian authorities, stating, “If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice, then they live in fools' world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI.”

The post has intensified fears that the blast may be linked to extremist groups attempting to make a statement.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Rohini bomb blast: Atishi likens Delhi to ‘Mumbai underworld’ situation; police probes ‘pro-Khalistani’ link

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.000.00
      Chennai
      79,441.000.00
      Delhi
      79,593.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.