A Delhi school received bomb threats via email on Friday morning — mere hours after a low intensity blast rocked the neighbourhood. The bomb squad was dispatched to Venkateshwar Global School in the Rohini area around 11:00 am while students were dispersed early. The incident also comes about 40 days after an explosion at a CRPF school in the same area left one person injured and triggered panic among residents.

A Delhi Fire Services team was rushed to the spot immediately after the police received a call about the threat email at 10.57 am. The school and premises were searched extensively by the police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad as well as DFS personnel. Officials said the threat was eventually declared a hoax after the extensive search failed to yield results.

Meanwhile the school authorities assured that the situation was “well under control” as they asked parents to pick the students up by 11:00 am. A message sent out by the school had apprised parents about the situation and insisted that there was ‘no need to panic’. Venkateshwar Global School is located around one kilometre from the Thursday blast site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the explosion that took place on Thursday near a cinema hall in Rohini. The low-intensity blast that occurred nearly 40 days after an explosion that took place at a CRPF school in the same area leaving one person injured and triggered panic among residents.

The developments prompted sharp criticism from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday — including allegations that Delhi was being run by "gangsters". The AAP supremo launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led central government during the ongoing legislative assembly session and accused the party of ‘protecting’ notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“Shootouts are happening openly on a daily basis. It feels like Delhi is run by gangs. Businesspeople live in fear of extortion calls, followed by violent attacks on their shops or showrooms,” he said.

