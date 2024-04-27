Active Stocks
Delhi Rouse Avenue court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Delhi Rouse Avenue court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets bail in ED case with ₹15,000 bond.

Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the case registered on the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of 15,000 and one surety of like amount. ED recently had moved a complaint against him for not appearing before the agency and not joining the probe in the case related to the alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

(More details awaited)

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST
