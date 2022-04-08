Over ₹154 crore has been imposed in fines for COVID-19 violations in Delhi in the last year. And the maximum number of fines were issued for not wearing a mask in public places. However, the total amount that has been collected in this period was only ₹16,79,27,080.

Official data showed, during the period between April 17, 2021, and April 6, 2022, a total of 37,809 FIRs were registered for various Covid violations, with the New Delhi (37,803) district contributing the major chunk. There were five FIRs registered in the south district while a single FIR was lodged in the southwest district. Three people were arrested for violating Covid protocols, according to the data. There were zero FIRs registered in the remaining eight districts.

Fines for not wearing masks

For not wearing masks, the highest number of offenses were recorded in Shahdara district (1,85,354), followed by the east (1,84,618) and north district (1,78,563).

The least number of such offenders were found in the Central district (80,496). New Delhi (90,293) and south (91,572) districts also recorded less than lakh violations, the data said.

However, last week, a new order has been issued by the Delhi government that categorically stated that fines won't imposed anymore for not wearing masks.

Fines for not maintaining social distance

Meanwhile, for not following social distancing guidelines, a total of 70,932 violations were recorded. The most number of cases were recorded in the north district (27,823), followed by the west (14,328) and northeast (14,310) districts respectively.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In April and May last year, Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of coronavirus with the shortage of beds and life-saving oxygen contributing to people's woes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.