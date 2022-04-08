Delhi: 154 cr fine imposed for Covid violations last yr; 16 cr collected

Official data showed, during the period between April 17, 2021, and April 6, 2022, a total of 37,809 FIRs were registered for various Covid violations, with the New Delhi (37,803) district contributing the major chunk. There were five FIRs registered in the south district while a single FIR was lodged in the southwest district. Three people were arrested for violating Covid protocols, according to the data. There were zero FIRs registered in the remaining eight districts.