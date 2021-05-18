Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced financial compensation for families whose sole breadwinner died due to Covid-19, free education for kids who lost both parents due to the killer virus, and also free rations to poor families struggling during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

the Delhi Chief Minister said that ₹50,000 ex gratia will be given to the families that have had a Covid death.

Addressing a presser today, CM Kejriwal announced, "We may not be able to repair the loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of ₹50,000."

The Delhi Chief Minister also announced free rations to poor families struggling during the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown. He said poor families would get 10 kg of rations free this month and that families who had lost their sole breadwinner will get a pension of ₹2,500 every month.

Those who don't have a ration card will also be provided free ration, Kejriwal said.

"If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also said that children who had lost both parents due to Covid-19 will get ₹2,500 every month till they are 25 years old, and their education will be covered by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal on new Covid variant detected in Singapore

Earlier today, the Delhi CM flagged a new Covid variant detected in Singapore, which he said, is proving dangerous for kids, amid concerns of a third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Arguing that it can "come as a third wave" in India, Kejriwal suggested that the government takes immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre, K Vijay Raghavan, had earlier informed that the "third phase" of the Covid-19 is inevitable.

