Delhi: 500 fine for not wearing masks, spitting in public

NEW DELHI : If you are caught not wearing a mask or spitting in the open in Delhi, you could be fined ₹500. To crack down on those violating rules of safety protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved rules imposing a fine of ₹500 on those flouting quarantine rules, not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing and chewing and spitting tobacco in public places in Delhi from today.

Under the new rules, health department officials, district magistrates (DMs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and officers authorised by them, besides Delhi Police officers can impose fines on the spot.

Under the new rules, health department officials, district magistrates (DMs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and officers authorised by them, besides Delhi Police officers can impose fines on the spot.

The new rules came in the wake of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi has so far reported 38,958 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

The ₹500 fine can be imposed on those who are not maintaining physical distancing, not wearing face masks and spitting and consuming tobacco in public places. "Repeat offenders will have to pay a fine of ₹1,000," the order said.

The order also said that in case of failure to pay the penalty, action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) will be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer.

The LG order said the orders will remain in force for a year from the date of publication of the notification.