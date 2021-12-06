COVID-19 variant Omicron: Now, RT-PCR testing and screening can be done in just 30 minutes atDelhi Airport's Terminal 3. Currently, as many as 35 rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional at the terminal to provide the facility.

As fears loom large around new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed RTPCR testing facilities for passengers coming from "at-risk" countries at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil,Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Later the minister took to Twitter to say, "Reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from at-risk countries at the IGI airport, New Delhi. Thirty-five rapid RT-PCR testing machines are functional at Terminal 3.

“With this, screening and testing time of passengers can be reduced to even 30 minutes," he added.

Delhi on Sunday reported its first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant. A 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has been found to be infected with Omicron. The patient complained of sore throat, weakness and body ache and is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

India's Omicron tally reaches 21

Meanwhile, 21 cases of Omicron cases have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

On November 25, a new variant was reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 as 'Omicron'. Later, the it was classified as a 'variant of concern'.

Following this, India several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

(With inputs from agencies)

