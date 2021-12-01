4. For passengers not coming from "at-risk" countries will not have to undergo any such restrictions. They will have to self-monitor themselves for 14 days. However, random testing will be done at the airport for 5% of the total passengers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation will bear the cost of testing of passengers and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Children below 5 years will be exempted from testing. But if a child looks symptomatic then he/she will be tested at the airport.

